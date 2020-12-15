OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbery in Westboro.

Police said a man walked into a retail store on Richmond Road near Churchill Avenue at around noon on Dec. 7 and tried to hide several clothing items. When he was confronted by staff, police allege the man threatened employees with bear spray and then ran.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’6” (168cm) tall, with a heavy build. He was wearing black pants, a black and red North Face vest, a dark grey backpack, a baseball cap with a flat brim and gold logo at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.