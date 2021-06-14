OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself inside a business in the west end on two separate occasions.

Police say the first incident happened on Dec. 6, 2020 and the second took place May 2, 2021.

In both incidents, the suspect entered a store at the corner of Baseline Road and Fisher Avenue, approached an employee and allegedly exposed his genitals.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s, around 5-foot-7 (170cm), with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes. He may walk with a slight limp. He was last seen wearing a dark checkered jacket with a hood, jeans and black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigations at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.