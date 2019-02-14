

Dylan Dyson, 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating a break and enter on Fourth Line Road from January 30th.

Police say a man broke into a home on the 5900 block of Fourth Line between 11:00am-11:30am and stole a wallet and purse. The suspect then took off in a older model red truck with a plow on the front.

A stolen debit card was then used at a store on Merivale Road a short time later.

The suspect is described as white, 25-35 years old, with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2655.