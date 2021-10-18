OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a weekend hit-and-run in Lowertown that left a man with serious injuries.

In a press release, police said a man riding on an e-scooter was crossing Rideau Street at Wurtemburg Street at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when a driver ran a red light and hit him. The driver continued on and left the scene.

The man's injuries were serious but police say he is now in stable condition.

The vehicle involved is described as a dark-coloured car, possibly a Honda, with front-end damage.

Police say anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has video footage from the area, including dashcam footage, should contact the collision investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.