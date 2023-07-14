Police search residences in Cornwall and Brockville, Ont. following recent biker gang violence

Police executed search warrants at locations in Cornwall and Brockville as part of investigations into a shooting involving members of the Outlaws and Loners motorcycle gangs in eastern Ontario, police say.

Two people were stabbed and one person was shot in Cornwall, Ont. last Saturday night in what police said was a fight between gang members. On Monday, the Outlaws clubhouse in Brockville burned down, damaging several nearby homes and displacing residents. OPP are calling the fire a suspected arson.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers, with assistance from police in Cornwall, Brockville, Kingston and Ottawa, searched five locations in Cornwall and one in Brockville Friday morning.

"These warrants were in relation to ongoing investigations in these two communities," the OPP said.

No other information has been released.

Cornwall police said distraction devices were used during the searches at five residences in Cornwall, adding no guns were fired. The searches were conducted at properties located on Champlain Drive, Montreal Road, Arthur Street, Guy Street and Gulf Street.

"The warrants were executed as a result of an ongoing investigation following a shooting that occurred in the city of Cornwall on the night of July 8," Cornwall police said, adding information on arrests will be released next week.

Police are urging people not to approach Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members, and asks people not to wear gang-related clothing or paraphernalia.

"In addition to supporting illegal activities by purchasing these items, you may also put yourself at risk of being targeted by rival OMGs," the OPP said.