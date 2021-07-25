Police search for swimmer who disappeared in Gatineau River
Published Sunday, July 25, 2021 2:32PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, July 25, 2021 2:32PM EDT
MRC des Collines police at the Wakefield Covered Bridge, Sunday, July 25, 2021. Police say a man disappeared in the Gatineau River while swimming with friends. (Jackie Perez / CTV News Ottawa)
WAKEFIELD, QUE. -- Police in western Quebec say they are looking for a swimmer who disappeared in the Gatineau River.
In a release, MRC des Collines police said officers have been searching since 1 p.m. Sunday for a man who didn't resurface while swimming with friends near the Wakefield Covered Bridge.
No other information about the situation was made immediately available, but police said divers from the Sûreté du Québec would be assisting.
