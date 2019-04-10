

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Residents looking for a missing delivery package are being asked to contact Ottawa Police.

The Criminal Investigative Unit has recovered several packages investigators believe were stolen from the area of Scott Street, Carling Avenue, Holland Avenue and Preston Street.

On Monday, officers responded to calls about someone stealing parcels left on the doorstep of several homes in the area of Holland Avenue and Island Park Drive.

Police say officers were able to locate a vehicle and arrest a man, who had numerous packages in the vehicle.

Residents living in the area bound by Scott Street, Carling Avenue, Holland Avenue and Preston Street who received notifications of delivered packages, but didn’t receive the package, are asked to contact Ottawa Police.