No injuries after shooting in Heron Gate area
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 12:34AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting in the Heron Gate area Tuesday night.
Police were called to Cedarwood Dr. and Walkley Rd. area around 10:40 p.m. Shell casings were found at the scene.
No one was injured.
Police are searching for suspects. The investigation continues.
More to come...