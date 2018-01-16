

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating a shooting in the Heron Gate area that has left two men with serious injuries.

Police say 911 calls reporting gunshots came in at around 4:16 p.m. Tuesday from the area of Walkey Road and Baycrest Drive.

The two victims, 23 and 27 years old, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Initial reports from Police had indicated the victims injuries were minor.

No arrests have been made. The Guns and Gangs Unit of the Ottawa Police is looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police's Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.