An unidentified Ottawa officer suffered minor injuries when his/her police cruiser crashed while searching for a suspect in the city’s east end Friday morning.

Witnesses describe a police chase; however, the timelines of the pursuit are unclear in conjunction with the crash. Ottawa police suggest the crash happened after the chase had been called off due to concerns for public safety.

We have received multiple calls to 911 regarding a suspected impaired driver. Officers are searching the area. — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 8, 2019

“Multiple officers searched the area to find the suspect’s vehicle. Pursuits were engaged but were immediately called off. Public safety was still at risk so officers remained in the area,” reads a statement from the Ottawa Police Service.

Yet, they also say the crash took place while officers were still searching the area around St. Laurent Boulevard and Donald Street.

“During this search, a police vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle driven by a member of the public at the intersection of St Laurent Blvd and Tremblay Avenue.”

The member of the public suffered minor injuries as well.

Multiple incidents of erratic driving

Friday morning’s investigation started around 8 o’clock. Police say there were several urgent calls to 9-1-1 about the possibility of an impaired driver involved in multiple hit and runs.

Following the chase and eventual crash, police found the suspect’s vehicle and made an arrest.

According to investigators, this comes after consecutive complaints of a person driving erratically in the same area on Tuesday and Wednesday. At that time, a man was stopped and charged. Police have not disclosed if this is the same person arrested Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incidents this morning is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca