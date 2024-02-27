Police looking for suspect in Rideau Street stabbing

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a stabbing on Rideau Street one week ago.

Police say a man and the male suspect engaged in an argument at approximately 10:40 p.m. inside an unnamed business on the 100 block of Rideau Street on Feb. 20.

The suspect then left the store. As the victim exited the store, the suspect allegedly approached and stabbed him.

The victim sustained serious injuries, police say.

The suspect is described as a male with a light complexion, in his 20s with a slim build and facial hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a shiny black, blue and white winter jacket with dark pants and black shoes with white laces and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.