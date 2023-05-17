Police looking for missing Rouyn-Noranda, Que. man believed to be in Ottawa

Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 50-year-old man from Rouyn-Noranda, Que., who is believed to be in Ottawa.

Patrick Legendre left Rouyn-Noranda Monday at around 6:45 a.m., boarding an Ottawa-bound bus. Sûreté du Québec say it's believed he got off the bus on Waller Street near the University of Ottawa at around 3 p.m.

Legendre is described as white, 6-feet tall (183 cm), weighing 275 lbs. (125 kg), with dark, shaved hair and brown eyes. Police say he has a scar on his left hand.

His family is concerned for his wellbeing.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, short-sleeved shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911. Anyone who has information that may help locate him is asked to call Sûreté du Québec at 1-800 659-4264.