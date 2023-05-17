Police looking for missing Rouyn-Noranda, Que. man believed to be in Ottawa

Patrick Legendre, 50, was last seen boarding a bus in Rouyn-Noranda, Que. May 15. It's believed he got off the bus in Ottawa that afternoon. (Sûreté du Québec/handout) Patrick Legendre, 50, was last seen boarding a bus in Rouyn-Noranda, Que. May 15. It's believed he got off the bus in Ottawa that afternoon. (Sûreté du Québec/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina