Ontario Provincial Police are looking for leads as they investigate the disappearance of more than $200,000 worth of butter from a facility in eastern Ontario.

Police were called to a trucking facility on Glen Miller Road in Trenton, Ont. at around 9:45 a.m. on Boxing Day. Two transport trucks full of butter had been stolen.

"Investigation determined that at approximately 11 p.m., on Dec. 25, 2021, four suspects broke into the facility after being dropped off near the location by someone driving a black SUV. After entering the compound, two transport trucks were stolen and utilized to steal two trailers, which were each loaded with approximately 20,000 kilograms of butter, with a combined retail value of about $200,000," the OPP said in a news release.

Police shared a photo of the suspect vehicle that dropped off the alleged thieves.

Both transport trucks and their trailers were found Monday, but their contents had disappeared. One was found on McCulloch Avenue in Etobicoke and the other on Attwell Drive in Toronto.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).