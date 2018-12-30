

CTV Ottawa





An early morning police pursuit and arrest in Vanier led to an SIU investigation.

Ottawa Police service confirmed the province's Special Investigation's Unit has been called to the scene of a car crash at a home on Jean Talon Street in Vanier Sunday morning. Police, in a media release, said the pursuit of a vehicle, began shortly after 1 am and led to an arrest.

The driver, 39 years old, who appears to have crashed into a home, was taken to hospital with what police describe as "non-life threatening injuries". Police did not say why the man was being pursued or what charges he is facing.

Police closed several roads in the area for hours Sunday morning and afternoon along Pie Xii Street from Richelieu Avenue to Jean Talon and also Blake Boulevard.

Hearing what they thought was ice crashing from a neighbouring rooftop, residents awoke to the sight of a Chryster 300 smashed into the home.

"You see a car just went through a house, wow incredible. It was loud I'm not going to lie." said neighbour Blake Tomlinson.

The hood folded like an accordion into the front of the home, the car's windshield shattered and airbag deployed. The window of the home blown out, glass and siding broken as well.

Witnesses said a man was pulled out of the vehicle by poliice, arrested, then loaded into an ambulance.

"A lot of commotion and then of course the entire neighbourhood lit up with blue and red lights." said Teresa Finik.

"I was familiar with the house only because two years ago, the fall two years ago, something very identical happened."

Nobody was home shortly after 1am when this car crashed into the front window of the house ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/CxnuKYGqc5 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) December 30, 2018

Ottawa Police stayed on scene for much of the day, gathering evidence and using vehicles to close off access to connecting streets.

Officials with the Special Investigations Unit interviewed witnesses, collected clues; now tasked with trying to figure out whether police actions led to the driver losing control then crashing into the home.

Nobody was home at the time of the crash. Neighbouring streets re-opened by 4:30pm.