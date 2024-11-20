Two drivers stopped for speeding 60 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa highways
Two drivers will be parked for the next 30 days after being stopped for speeding more than 60 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa highways.
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a driver going 160 km/h on Highway 416 near Hunt Club Road Tuesday night. The speed limit is 100 km/h on Hwy. 416 in the area.
Earlier in the day, an officer observed a driver going 164 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa. The speed limit is 100 km/h.
"The officer charged a different driver yesterday at the exact same location going the exact same speed," police said.
Both drivers are facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day driver's license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days. Police say the drivers face a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving prohibition upon conviction.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada closes embassy in Ukraine after U.S. receives information on 'potential significant air attack'
The Embassy of Canada to Ukraine, located in Kyiv, has temporarily suspended in-person services after U.S. officials there warned they'd received information about a 'potential significant air attack,' cautioning citizens to shelter in place if they hear an air alert.
Bomb cyclone batters B.C. with hurricane-force winds, cutting roads and power
Hurricane-force winds of up to 159 km/h have slammed into parts of the British Columbia coast as a massive storm swirling off Vancouver Island severed highways and cut power to about 225,000 people.
Leon's, The Brick under investigation for alleged 'deceptive marketing'
Popular furniture and appliance retailers Leon's Furniture Limited and its subsidiary, The Brick Warehouse LP, are under investigation for alleged 'deceptive marketing.'
'They squandered 10 years of opportunity': Canada Post strike exposes longtime problems, expert says
Canada Post is at ‘death's door’ and won't survive if it doesn't dramatically transform its business, a professor who has studied the Crown corporation is warning as the postal workers' national strike drags on.
Burlington, Ont. woman accused of accepting money for fake Taylor Swift tickets
As Taylor Swift is set to perform her final three sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre this week, many people who have fallen victim to an alleged ticket scam are trying to find answers to what happened.
Judge orders seizure of homes belonging to Montreal billionaire accused of sex abuse
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered the seizure of two Montreal-area residences belonging to billionaire Robert Miller, at the request of four women who have filed civil lawsuits alleging he sexually abused them as minors.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.
Contraband valued at over $101K seized at Gravenhurst, Ont. prison
Officials say staff at a Gravenhurst prison seized a package containing contraband, including tobacco and crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of nearly $102,000 from a suspected drone drop.
Canada Post strike will delay letters to Santa this year
For the past 40 years, Canada Post says it's been helping deliver millions of letters from all the good little girls and boys to Santa Claus. However, the company says this year's nation-wide postal strike will make it difficult to keep up with the arrangement.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police ask for help identifying man allegedly connected to scam
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man allegedly connected to scams targeting seniors.
-
Cape Breton man's disappearance now ruled a homicide
Police in Cape Breton are now treating the disappearance of Kenneth “Justin” MacDonald as a homicide.
-
Woman, 68, charged with stunting after driving 66 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police
A 68-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked her driving 66 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Toronto
-
Burlington, Ont. woman accused of accepting money for fake Taylor Swift tickets
As Taylor Swift is set to perform her final three sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre this week, many people who have fallen victim to an alleged ticket scam are trying to find answers to what happened.
-
CFIA recalls raw pistachios sold in Ontario
Raw pistachios sold by Nutworks are being recalled in Ontario due to possible Salmonella contamination.
-
Man robbed at gunpoint after suspects crashed into his vehicle on Hwy. 410 in Brampton: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint on Highway 410 in Brampton.
Montreal
-
Montreal REM light-rail cost rises to $9.4 billion
Building the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) in Montreal will be more expensive than expected.
-
The use of French is declining in shops, but young people are indifferent to it: OQLF
The use of French as a greeting and service language in Quebec businesses is declining across the province, but particularly in the Montreal and Gatineau regions, a situation that is leaving more and more Quebecers indifferent, especially among young people.
-
The New York Stock Exchange intends to delist certain Lion Electric warrants
The New York Stock Exchange has initiated proceedings to delist certain Lion Electric warrants, as their sale price has reached 'abnormally low levels.'
Northern Ontario
-
Swiftie's friendship bracelet beads confiscated at Calgary airport
A Canadian Taylor Swift fan has some 'Bad Blood' with the Calgary International Airport after security staff confiscated hundreds of dollars worth of beads she was going to use to make friendship bracelets.
-
Sudbury pharmacy tech creates a better way to label prescriptions
Avalon Lupini, who has been a pharmacy technician in Sudbury for 17 years, has come up with an innovative solution to a common problem.
-
Can't you smell that smell? Cannabis odour leads to major drug bust in Espanola, Ont.
The smell of pot from a vehicle during a RIDE check in Espanola led police to find $41,200 in cannabis, along with 140 gummies and 50 vape pens.
Windsor
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Two people killed in Monday crash on Walker Road in Windsor
Windsor police have confirmed the death of two people following a crash in the city on Monday. Around 2 p.m., officers were called to Walker Road and Niagara Street after a single-vehicle crash involving two pedestrians.
-
'A photographer’s dream': Harrow woman captures Eras Tour behind the lens
As hundreds of thousands of Swifties descend on Toronto for the second weekend of shows at the Rogers Center, a photographer from Harrow is reminiscing on her time shooting Taylor Swift and her Eras tour while in Detroit.
-
OPP on scene of two separate crashes in Essex County
OPP are advising drivers to slow down and be cautious of reduced visibility due to fog.
London
-
Shooting incident under investigation in London
Around 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police said a person called 911 to report finding what they believed to be bullet holes in their home, after hearing several loud bangs.
-
Fire investigation concludes, deemed 'accidental in nature'
Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, crews were called to a home on Gower Street near Oxford Street west.
-
Advisory in effect as thick fog blankets most of southern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory, warning that dense fog has developed with near zero visibility in some areas.
Kitchener
-
Mother says spreading kindness is helping her heal after son’s tragic death
The mother of a man who was fatally shot in Cambridge is marking the painful anniversary of his death by giving to others.
-
Burlington, Ont. woman accused of accepting money for fake Taylor Swift tickets
As Taylor Swift is set to perform her final three sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre this week, many people who have fallen victim to an alleged ticket scam are trying to find answers to what happened.
-
An emergency test alert will sound off devices in Ontario today
Ontarians can expect an emergency alert to blare from their phones next week. Here's what you need to know.
Barrie
-
Police standoff in north end Barrie plaza ends after 14 hours
Police in Barrie say a man involved in a situation in the city’s north end that resulted in evacuations surrendered to officers roughly 14 hours after barricading himself inside a camper.
-
Contraband valued at over $101K seized at Gravenhurst, Ont. prison
Officials say staff at a Gravenhurst prison seized a package containing contraband, including tobacco and crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated institutional value of nearly $102,000 from a suspected drone drop.
-
Young 'high miler' charged with speeding 188km/h on Hwy 400
A young driver may be taking public transit for the next month after police charged him with stunt driving along Highway 400.
Winnipeg
-
Schools closed; buses cancelled amid snowy weather in Manitoba
A blast of winter weather has caused school closures and bus cancellations around Manitoba.
-
Storm bringing heavy snow, strong winds to Manitoba
Stormy weather and strong winds have touched down in western Manitoba, with some areas expected to receive up to 50 centimetres (cm) of snow.
-
Human smuggling trial could hear from survivor of frigid cross-border walk
The trial of two men accused of human smuggling is expected to soon hear from a migrant who survived a long walk across the Canada-U. S. border in a blizzard.
Calgary
-
More details about Calgary gorilla death expected Wednesday
Officials at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are expected to share the results of a formal investigation into the death of its two-year-old western lowland gorilla Eyare.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Nov. 22 – 24)
Ten things to do with family and friends.
-
Canada Post strike will delay letters to Santa this year
For the past 40 years, Canada Post says it's been helping deliver millions of letters from all the good little girls and boys to Santa Claus. However, the company says this year's nation-wide postal strike will make it difficult to keep up with the arrangement.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 9 A.M. MT
LIVE @ 9 A.M. MT Alberta to announce new nurse practitioner program
Alberta's government says a new nurse practitioner program will expand primary health care access across the province
-
Fire forces closure of Bissell Centre
The Bissell Centre is closed after a fire on Tuesday.
-
PWHL game to be played at Rogers Place next year
Edmonton will host a Professional Women's Hockey League game in February, the league announced on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Winter storm creates treacherous driving conditions in Regina and around southern Sask.
Many commuters in and outside of Regina are facing tough driving conditions Wednesday morning following a significant snowfall on Tuesday that has closed highways and snarled traffic on many of the city's main throughfares.
-
Indigenous elders, archaeologists, scholars come together to explore significant sites
A group of Indigenous elders, archaeologists and scholars have come together to explore historically significant sites pertaining to Indigenous ancestry.
-
Provincial emergency alert test scheduled for Wednesday
Those in Saskatchewan may get an alert on their cell phones, TV, and radio Wednesday afternoon as part of a provincial emergency alert test.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon medical aesthetics business closes, leaving clients out thousands
Clients of a medical aesthetics business in Saskatoon are left waiting for any indication their pre-bought services will be fulfilled after the business closed permanently.
-
'Nowhere to go': Saskatoon community groups rise to offer warm shelter as temperatures plummet
As Saskatoon buckles down for winter, the staff at Prairie Harm Reduction gears up for the influx of people through their doors.
-
Saskatoon commuters still adjusting to winter conditions
Commuters faced another day of delays and dangerous conditions in and around Saskatoon on Wednesday, as city crews continue clearing priority streets.
Vancouver
-
95K still without power after bomb cyclone sweeps B.C. coast
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
-
Downed trees impacting Stanley Park access after bomb cyclone
The bomb cyclone that battered B.C.’s South Coast overnight downed a number of trees throughout Stanley Park, resulting in restricted access Wednesday morning.
-
BC Ferries: Morning sailings on major routes cancelled due to high winds from bomb cyclone
BC Ferries has cancelled all morning sailings up until and including the 9 a.m. departures on its major routes due to high winds.
Vancouver Island
-
95K still without power after bomb cyclone sweeps B.C. coast
Several thousand British Columbians remain in the dark Wednesday morning after a windstorm known as a bomb cyclone slammed coastal communities.
-
BC Ferries: Morning sailings on major routes cancelled due to high winds from bomb cyclone
BC Ferries has cancelled all morning sailings up until and including the 9 a.m. departures on its major routes due to high winds.
-
Bomb cyclone batters B.C. with hurricane-force winds, cutting roads and power
Hurricane-force winds of up to 159 km/h have slammed into parts of the British Columbia coast as a massive storm swirling off Vancouver Island severed highways and cut power to about 225,000 people.
Kelowna
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
-
Police cleared of fault in fatal 2023 crash in B.C.'s Interior
British Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared officers of wrongdoing in a crash where three people were killed south of Kamloops in July of last year.
-
B.C. woman sentenced for stealing $14K in funds raised for schoolkids
A B.C. woman who stole more than $14,000 in volunteer-raised funds that were supposed to be spent on school supplies and programs – including hot meals for vulnerable kids – won't spend any time in jail.