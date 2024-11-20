Two drivers stopped for speeding 60 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa highways

Two drivers will be parked for the next 30 days after being stopped for speeding more than 60 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa highways.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a driver going 160 km/h on Highway 416 near Hunt Club Road Tuesday night. The speed limit is 100 km/h on Hwy. 416 in the area.

Earlier in the day, an officer observed a driver going 164 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa. The speed limit is 100 km/h.

"The officer charged a different driver yesterday at the exact same location going the exact same speed," police said.

Both drivers are facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day driver's license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days. Police say the drivers face a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving prohibition upon conviction.