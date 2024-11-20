OTTAWA
Ottawa

Two drivers stopped for speeding 60 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa highways

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a driver going 160 km/h on Highway 416 near Hunt Club Road Tuesday night. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a driver going 160 km/h on Highway 416 near Hunt Club Road Tuesday night. (OPP/X)
Share

Two drivers will be parked for the next 30 days after being stopped for speeding more than 60 km/h over the speed limit on Ottawa highways.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a driver going 160 km/h on Highway 416 near Hunt Club Road Tuesday night. The speed limit is 100 km/h on Hwy. 416 in the area.

Earlier in the day, an officer observed a driver going 164 km/h on Highway 417 in Ottawa. The speed limit is 100 km/h.

"The officer charged a different driver yesterday at the exact same location going the exact same speed," police said.

Both drivers are facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day driver's license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days. Police say the drivers face a minimum $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one-year driving prohibition upon conviction.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?

Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.

Canada Post strike will delay letters to Santa this year

For the past 40 years, Canada Post says it's been helping deliver millions of letters from all the good little girls and boys to Santa Claus. However, the company says this year's nation-wide postal strike will make it difficult to keep up with the arrangement.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News