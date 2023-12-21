Police investigating afternoon shooting in Nepean

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a shooting that occurred in an industrial part of Nepean on Thursday afternoon.

Police said on social media that officers responded to reports of a shooting incident just before 2:55 p.m. on the 1-100 block of Bentley Avenue, just south of West Hunt Club Road.

Police did not provide any details on arrests or the circumstances of the incident.

Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps told CTV News that emergency services treated a person with minor injuries and was released at the scene. Paramedics did not specify if the injury was a gunshot wound.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

An investigation by the OPS Guns and Gang Unit is continuing.