OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police investigating afternoon shooting in Nepean

    Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo. Red and blue lights atop an Ottawa police vehicle are seen in this undated file photo.

    The Ottawa Police Service is investigating a shooting that occurred in an industrial part of Nepean on Thursday afternoon.

    Police said on social media that officers responded to reports of a shooting incident just before 2:55 p.m. on the 1-100 block of Bentley Avenue, just south of West Hunt Club Road.

    Police did not provide any details on arrests or the circumstances of the incident.

    Ottawa Paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps told CTV News that emergency services treated a person with minor injuries and was released at the scene. Paramedics did not specify if the injury was a gunshot wound.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

    An investigation by the OPS Guns and Gang Unit is continuing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News