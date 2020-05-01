OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect after a commercial robbery in Ottawa’s west-end.

On April 20, a woman entered a store in the 1300 block of Carling Avenue, near Merivale Road, and approached the employee at the counter.

“The female suspect handed over a note demanding narcotics and money,” police said in a statement.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of medication and money.

The suspect is described as approximately 30 years-old, 5’6”, with a thin build. She was wearing grey/white shoes, black pants, black gloves and a thin black jacket with a black hood pulled up around her head.

Police say the suspect was wearing black sunglasses and her face was covered with a black scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.