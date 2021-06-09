OTTAWA -- A woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl in the parking lot of an Outaouais supermarket overnight, after the baby decided she didn't want to wait for the 48 kilometre drive to a hospital in Ottawa.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais say the woman and her partner were on their way to the Montfort Hospital, "when mother nature decided otherwise."

The couple stopped in the parking lot of the Richelieu Market just before 3 a.m. Officers on patrol responded to the call and met the couple in the parking lot.

Four minutes after the officers arrived, the woman gave birth to the baby without any problems.

Paramedics transferred the woman and baby to the hospital in Gatineau.