Police funeral for OPP Sgt. Mueller set for Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre

The police funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty will be held on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Sgt. Eric Mueller, 42, was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call at a home in Bourget, Ont. last Thursday. Two other officers were injured in the shooting.

Ontario Provincial Police say a police funeral for Sgt. Mueller is scheduled for Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre. Further details will be announced once they have been finalized, according to police.

The online obituary posted by Brunet Funeral Home in Rockland, Ont. says the police funeral will be a private service attended by Mueller's family, their guests, members of the Ontario Provincial Police, representatives from other police services, Canadian Armed Forces members, emergency services personnel and officials.

The funeral service will not be open to the public.

On Saturday, a police procession escorted Sgt. Mueller's body from the Ottawa Hospital General Campus to Rockland. Police officers, firefighters and members of the public lined the highway and overpasses to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

At the Brunet Funeral Home, uniformed officers lined the street and saluted as the Ontario flag-draped casket was carried into the funeral home.

Mueller leaves behind a wife and two children.

He started his OPP career in Ottawa in 2002 as a special constable in the force's offender transport unit.

In 2006, he was hired as a provincial constable. In 2018, he was promoted to sergeant "in recognition of his exemplary performance, his dedication to duty and his commitment to his colleagues," OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said.