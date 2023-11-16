OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police chase for stolen car leads to arrest in Barrhaven

    Multiple officers, including K9, were involved in a police chase in Barrhaven where a 25-year-old was arrested. (X/OPS) Multiple officers, including K9, were involved in a police chase in Barrhaven where a 25-year-old was arrested. (X/OPS)

    The Ottawa Police has arrested a 25-year-old from Montreal after they allegedly stole a vehicle and fled from police on foot.

    OPS posted to social media that they observed a Toyota RAV4 speeding on Strandherd Drive in Barrhaven at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.

    The police found that the car had been freshly stolen from a nearby home.

    Officers followed the vehicle until the driver abandoned it and fled on foot. Multiple officers, including K9, responded.

    A 25-year-old from Montreal, who was not named, was arrested and charged with:

    • Theft of a motor vehicle
    • Dangerous operation
    • Possession of property obtained by Crime
    • Obstructing a Peace Officer
    • Mischief to property

