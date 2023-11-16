Police chase for stolen car leads to arrest in Barrhaven
The Ottawa Police has arrested a 25-year-old from Montreal after they allegedly stole a vehicle and fled from police on foot.
OPS posted to social media that they observed a Toyota RAV4 speeding on Strandherd Drive in Barrhaven at about 3:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The police found that the car had been freshly stolen from a nearby home.
Officers followed the vehicle until the driver abandoned it and fled on foot. Multiple officers, including K9, responded.
A 25-year-old from Montreal, who was not named, was arrested and charged with:
- Theft of a motor vehicle
- Dangerous operation
- Possession of property obtained by Crime
- Obstructing a Peace Officer
- Mischief to property
