OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Police blitz in ByWard Market, Lowertown results in 21 arrests, 62 charges

    Ottawa's ByWard Market on Thursday, May 12. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) Ottawa's ByWard Market on Thursday, May 12. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

    An enforcement project in the ByWard and Lowertown areas has resulted in 62 criminal charges and 21 arrests, according to the Ottawa Police Service (OPS).

    Additionally, 53 provincial offense notices were issued ranging from Liquor Licence and Control Act violations and various by-law infractions.

    Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 27, the OPS, along with the Centretown and Carlington Neighbourhood Resource Teams (NRTs), conducted an enforcement project targeting "social disorder and related issues" and drug-related activity.

    The arrested Ottawa residents ranged between 17 and 50-years-old.

    A "considerable quantity" of controlled substances were also seized, including fentanyl and cocaine.

    “NRT enforcement projects will continue to occur across the city, with our city partners, as police identify emerging problem areas,” said Sgt. Cory Robertson with the Ottawa Police Service.

    The charges laid include:

    • Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • Possession of controlled substances
    • Obstructing Police
    • Carrying a concealed weapon
    • Breaches of release orders
    • Possession of Property obtained by Crime

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Poilievre wants a 'carbon tax election,' Liberals say bring it on

    Amid a week of heavy political scrutiny over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's exclusive carbon-price carve-out for home heating oil, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for 'a carbon tax election.' Speaking to his caucus, he called on Trudeau to pause the carbon tax on all home heating until Canadians go to the polls.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News