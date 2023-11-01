Police blitz in ByWard Market, Lowertown results in 21 arrests, 62 charges

An enforcement project in the ByWard and Lowertown areas has resulted in 62 criminal charges and 21 arrests, according to the Ottawa Police Service (OPS).

Additionally, 53 provincial offense notices were issued ranging from Liquor Licence and Control Act violations and various by-law infractions.

Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 27, the OPS, along with the Centretown and Carlington Neighbourhood Resource Teams (NRTs), conducted an enforcement project targeting "social disorder and related issues" and drug-related activity.

The arrested Ottawa residents ranged between 17 and 50-years-old.

A "considerable quantity" of controlled substances were also seized, including fentanyl and cocaine.

“NRT enforcement projects will continue to occur across the city, with our city partners, as police identify emerging problem areas,” said Sgt. Cory Robertson with the Ottawa Police Service.

The charges laid include: