Police asking for help identifying suspects who attacked employees over cigarette

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying these individuals in connection with an assault on Dalhousie Street on Oct. 9, 2022. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying these individuals in connection with an assault on Dalhousie Street on Oct. 9, 2022. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

  • Pedestrian Struck in London’s southwest end

    Witnesses say a female pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle at a southwest London intersection. The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. at Commissioners Road West where it intersects with Andover Drive to the south and Beachwood Avenue to the north.

    Police and EMS at Commissioners Road west near Andover Drive where a pedestrian was struck on Dec. 14, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • IN PHOTOS

    IN PHOTOS | Did you catch the sunrise this morning?

    People across southwestern Ontario were treated to a spectacular sunrise on Wednesday morning. The sunrise was complete by 7:48 a.m. in the London area with a clear and sunny sky on the way for the day.

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina