Police arrest Ottawa teen for Victoria Day Pembroke double murder

Ontario Provincial Police have arrested a teenager from Ottawa in connection with a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont. last Victoria Day.

Noah Nathaniel Annis and Alando Omario Davidson, both 16 and from Mississauga, were shot to death on May 22, 2023. A third 16-year-old, also from Mississauga, was seriously injured in the shooting. Police said they believe the victims were targeted.

Ontario Provincial Police had previously arrested Zacharie Robert Lamoureux, 21, for the murders and is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old, was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with two counts of first degree murder and attempt to commit murder.

The identity of the individual is being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The teen was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.

The shooting happened shortly before 3 a.m. at a home on Mackay Street. Police found two people with life-threatening injuries. One died in hospital. Some time later, another person was found dead nearby on Dunlop Street.

The UOV Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) Unit are assisting with the investigation in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information should contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.valleytips.ca.