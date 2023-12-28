Police arrest federal offender known to frequent Ottawa-Gatineau
Ontario Provincial Police has located a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who had been at large since yesterday.
Police said in an update on Friday that the offender was apprehended in Ottawa by the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E) squad.
Marc Poulin, 54, is currently serving a two year and 12 day sentence for seven counts of theft under $5,000, Fail to comply with a probation order and Fail to comply with order – at large.
The Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad would like to thank the public for their assistance in the investigation.
