Plenty of sunshine to start the week in Ottawa

It will be a beautiful and sunny start to the week in Ottawa, but there will be a risk of frost overnight and in the early mornings.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 15 C today.

A frost advisory was in effect this morning because of below-average lows in the early morning hours, posing a risk of damage to plants. Frost is expected again overnight into Tuesday morning.

Things will warm up Tuesday afternoon – expect sunny skies and a high of 19 C. Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 6 C overnight.

On Wednesday – sunshine throughout the day and a high of 19 C.