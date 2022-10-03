Plenty of sunshine to start the week in Ottawa
It will be a beautiful and sunny start to the week in Ottawa, but there will be a risk of frost overnight and in the early mornings.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 15 C today.
A frost advisory was in effect this morning because of below-average lows in the early morning hours, posing a risk of damage to plants. Frost is expected again overnight into Tuesday morning.
Things will warm up Tuesday afternoon – expect sunny skies and a high of 19 C. Skies will stay clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 6 C overnight.
On Wednesday – sunshine throughout the day and a high of 19 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
Ottawa company hopes redesign can spark office return
Ottawa has one of the highest third-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ontario
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign.
Indonesian police probe tear gas firing at soccer match
Indonesian police said they were investigating over a dozen officers responsible for firing tear gas that set off a crush that killed 125 people at a soccer match, as families and friends grieved Monday for the victims that included 17 children.
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award's panel said.
Mexico braces for Hurricane Orlene as the storm heads for Mazatlán
Hurricane Orlene is poised to strike Mexico Monday, bringing heavy rain and the potential for severe flooding to popular resort areas along the west coast.
Quebec votes: Party leaders make last appeals in final hours of campaign
Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters Sunday as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots on Oct. 3. Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. During that time, Quebecers will endorse or condemn their leaders' conduct during major language law overhauls, existential questions on provincial identity, and of course, the pandemic.
The gig is up: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney set to step down from top job
Don't cry for me, Alberta, I was leaving anyway. It's Premier Jason Kenney's swan song message as he prepares to depart the province's top job, forced out by the very United Conservative Party he willed into existence.
Sex workers challenging criminal laws in court, citing Charter violation
An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional.
Scientists call for vigilance, warning another monkey virus could soon be poised to infect humans
Researchers are calling for vigilance in a new study that outlines an obscure family of viruses that causes Ebola-like symptoms in certain monkeys, warning that one of these viruses could soon make the jump to humans.
Ambassador Bridge reopens to traffic after suspicious package investigation
According to Windsor Police, the Ambassador Bridge was closed on the Canadian side Sunday evening.
Atlantic
Police respond as thousands gather for chaotic Dalhousie University homecoming parties
Thousands of party-goers filled several streets in Halifax Saturday night as part of unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming events, Halifax Regional Police say.
Over 48,000 customers still waiting for power to be restored in N.S. and P.E.I.
More than 48,000 customers were still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Sunday around 3:30 p.m.
Phone and internet service restoration still a priority in P.E.I. after Fiona
Nine days after Hurricane Fiona battered Prince Edward Island, tens of thousands remain without power, but with so many downed lines, electricity isn’t the only thing that needs to be fixed.
Toronto
Police set to reveal new information on Toronto man’s remains found in Uxbridge pond
Police are set to provide new information on a Toronto man’s remains found in a hockey bag floating in a pond last spring.
Two big lottery tickets in Ontario are about to expire if no one claims them
Two winning lottery tickets in Ontario are on the verge of expiring.
First blast of cold weather set to hit southern Ontario
Southern Ontario is seeing its first bout of chilly weather this season.
Montreal
Body found in trunk of torched car in downtown Montreal: police
A body was discovered in the trunk of a burned-out car in downtown Montreal Sunday night, according to police (SPVM).
Northern Ontario
London
Winnipeg
Advance polls open Monday for municipal election
Voters in Winnipeg can have their say early in this month's municipal election starting Monday.
Residential School Totem Pole raised in Assiniboine Park
Visitors to Assiniboine Park can now learn more about the history of Canada's residential schools at a newly-erected totem pole gifted to the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO).
Kitchener
WRDSB trustee releases court documents connected to temporary suspension
A Waterloo Region District School Board trustee is sharing details of a complaint that led to his temporary suspension from board meetings.
Ontario education workers to release results of strike vote this morning
Education workers in Ontario will be releasing the results of their strike vote this morning.
Calgary
Southview shooting sends 1 to hospital
One person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Sunday evening.
WEATHER
Calgary's trend of temperatures above the curve continues
A warm first week of October ahead.
A warm first week of October ahead.
Saskatoon
'A sea of orange': Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with march
Shirley Isbister had trouble believing her eyes Friday as she stood at the bottom of Victoria Park in Saskatoon watching more than 1,000 people dressed in orange shirts pour in from the street above for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Edmonton
Rural Alta. community nearing 100 days without overnight emergency service
The emergency department at a health-care centre north of Edmonton has not been open overnight since July.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Above-average start to October
New month, same warmer-than-average temperatures for the Edmonton area.
Vancouver
B.C. woman awarded $5K after mink stole damaged at cleaners
A B.C. woman whose mink stole was damaged "beyond repair" by a cleaning business has been awarded $5,000 by the province's civil resolution tribunal.
No rain relief in sight for crews battling Metro Vancouver park fire after 'warmest September in history'
After one of the driest months on record in Metro Vancouver, Environment Canada says it will be a week to 10 days before the region sees any rain.
B.C. man who installed hidden cameras in workplace bathrooms sentenced for voyeurism, child pornography
A B.C. man has been sentenced to one year in jail for voyeurism and child pornography, charges that stemmed in part from filming his colleagues and their children with "strategically placed" hidden cameras in workplace bathrooms.
Regina
Renovation of SaskPower head offices enter final stage
SaskPower’s headquarters in Regina, with its curving contour, has been celebrated and studied in architectural circles for decades. Now, it’s being completely refurbished at a cost of $129 million.
'Run for the Cure' in Regina aims to end stigma surrounding breast cancer
The 31st annual Canadian Cancer Society Run for the Cure took place at Douglas Park on Oct. 2nd for the first time in two years.