Plenty of sunshine in Ottawa on Tuesday

There is plenty of sunshine in the forecast for Ottawa this week.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 4 C today.

The wind chill will make it feel more like -11 this morning.

Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to -7 C overnight.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 8 C.

It will be windy with gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour late in the afternoon. The wind chill will make it feel more like -12 in the morning.

It will be cloudy Wednesday evening and there will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Temperatures will drop back down to -12 C overnight.

On Thursday – sunshine and a high of 2 C.