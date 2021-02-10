OTTAWA -- One person is dead after a small plane crashed in a wooded area near the Carp Airport.

The plane was on fire in a wooded area just south of the airport when emergency crews responded to reports of a plane crash at approximately 1 p.m.

In a statement on Twitter at 5:25 p.m., police confirmed one person, believed to be the lone person on board the plane, was located deceased at the scene.

Update: One person, believed to be the lone person on board the plane, was located deceased at the scene today. @TSBCanada is investigating#ottnews https://t.co/iwyc1PbkIC — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 10, 2021

The Transportation Safety Board says a Blackshape BS100 airplane crashed in a wooded area near the airport. The TSB is deploying a team of investigators to the site to gather information and investigate the cause of the crash.

Ottawa fire spokesperson Carson Tharris tells CTVNewsOttawa.ca that firefighters responding to the call noticed some smoke in a wooded area south of the airport.

When firefighters arrived at the crash site, the plane was on fire. Tharris wouldn’t say how big the fire was.

Tharris says firefighters used portable extinguishers to extinguish the fire until a hose line was set up and run into the wooded area.

Firefighters located the small plane in a wooded area south of the airport. The plane was on fire and crews used portable extinguishers to bring the fire under control before stretching a hose line into the woods to fully extinguish the fire. https://t.co/hR4kKDjjVv pic.twitter.com/lFZITsChdc — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) February 10, 2021

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story. CTVNewsOttawa.ca will have the latest as it becomes available.