OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa firefighters contain blaze at Richmond seniors' home

    Ottawa Fire Generic
    Ottawa firefighters have contained a fire at a seniors' home in Richmond.

    Calls to 9-1-1 reported smoke visible from one of the rooms of the building on Perth Street near Tarryn Terrace at around 7:11 p.m. 

    There are no hydrants in the area, so water was shuttled in to help fight the fire. It was declared under control by 8:06 p.m.

    Two searches of the residence found no one inside. An OC Transpo bus was brought to the scene to keep residents warm while firefighters dealt with the blaze.

    The fire was extinguished and didn't spread, Ottawa Fire Services says.

    Ottawa paramedics said no one was reported hurt.

