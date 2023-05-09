Perth, Ont. men facing drug charges after Prince Edward County traffic stop
Three men from Perth, Ont. are facing drug charges after police pulled them over in Prince Edward County on suspicion of impaired driving.
OPP said they were called around 1:30 p.m. Sunday about a possible impaired driver in Picton, Ont.
Officers pulled the vehicle over and arrested the driver, then two passengers after more investigation, police said in a news release.
A search of the vehicle turned up fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone, Canadian currency, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia, police said.
The three men, ages 43, 43, and 38, were all charged with three counts of drug possession for the purposes of trafficking.
The driver of the car is also facing impaired driving charges. One o the men was also charged with possession of proceeds obtained by crime.
All are due in court in Picton next month.
Picton is about 160 kilometres southwest of Perth.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hudson's Bay cutting 250 corporate jobs amid efforts to 'flatten the organization'
Hudson's Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. The Canadian retail arm of Hudson's Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500.
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Alberta Wildfire information unit Manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Brair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.
'We will not be intimidated': PM Trudeau says after China retaliates, expels Canadian diplomat
China has declared a Canadian diplomat as 'persona non grata' in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of a Chinese consular official, who Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
Loving father exposed as a convicted killer who lived life on the run
William Leslie Arnold's escape from prison, while still a young man in 1967, led to a totally different outcome than expected, that ended incongruously in Australia, and the death of a man by a different name, who was known as a loving father to a family who had no idea about his secret life.
Woman lost in Australian bush survives for 5 days with bottle of wine, box of juice
A woman who was lost in dense Australian bushland managed to survive for five days with only a juice box and a bottle of wine before she was rescued.
'Rust' movie medic gets US$1.15M partial settlement
A New Mexico judge has approved a US$1.15 million settlement between a medic who worked on the "Rust" film set and one of several defendants she accused of negligence in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal.
Cleaning products used daily during COVID-19 may be doing more harm than good: study
A new study warns that certain cleaning products that became high-use during the COVID-19 pandemic may be doing more harm than good. Here's a list of the products that scientists say are a safer alternative.
Atlantic
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of the Cape Breton Highlands
Parts of the Cape Breton Highlands are under a springtime snowfall warning Tuesday.
-
Wildfire grows to 80 hectares in Digby County, N.S.
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County has grown to 80 hectares and firefighters are working to get it under control.
-
Nova Scotia Fire Marshal's office failing to manage fire and building safety: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says the provincial Fire Marshal's office is putting the public at risk in failing to manage fire and building safety despite repeated warnings in a series of audits.
Toronto
-
Smoke from Alberta wildfires visible in parts of Ontario
The smoke from nearly 90 wildfires burning in Alberta has reached Ontario.
-
The Blue Jays found the 50/50 winner of 'life-changing' $2.9M prize
The winner of the nearly $3 million Toronto Blue Jays 50/50 draw has finally been found.
-
New details emerge about why a dog walker was shot at 13 times in Schomberg, Ont.
New details have emerged on the motive behind a shooting on a quiet residential street in Schomberg, Ont. that left a dog walker with serious injuries.
Montreal
-
Mayor wants to turn Old Montreal into a 'pedestrian kingdom'
Montreal leaders from the business, philanthropic, political, community, environmental, and citizen sectors are participating in the second edition of the Montreal Climate Summit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
-
Health minister in listening mode as doctors, nurses give feedback on Quebec's health reform bill
Consultations on the health network reform tabled by Christian Dubé resumed on Tuesday and the Minister intends to listen to the professional orders, federations of doctors and unions that will appear in turn before the elected officials.
-
Prime minister, customers shocked as iconic Main Deli in Montreal suddenly closes
The Main Deli, a Montreal staple on Saint-Laurent Boulevard that has served customers for nearly five decades, is permanently closed.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man receives rare sentence after pleading guilty to mischief
A northern Ontario man who was charged with voyeurism and mischief after his ex-wife found a secret hard drive with intimate images and videos that he had taken of her has received a rare sentence.
-
4-year-old Ont. boy with terminal illness defies odds, wants to walk with 'robotic legs'
Four-year-old George from Cookstown, Ont., is defying the odds and thriving in the face of adversity.
-
Loving father exposed as a convicted killer who lived life on the run
William Leslie Arnold's escape from prison, while still a young man in 1967, led to a totally different outcome than expected, that ended incongruously in Australia, and the death of a man by a different name, who was known as a loving father to a family who had no idea about his secret life.
London
-
Firearms, even replica ones, not welcome at national parks
Parks Canada is reminding the public that bringing a firearm, even a replica one, into national parks, is illegal.
-
Community Living London offers hope to people with developmental disabilities through new funding
Community Living London has found that people with developmental disabilities and their care providers are looking for more support after the pandemic paused many services that they rely on.
-
Fatal crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash at Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation. OPP and Oneida Nation Police Service as well as EMS, and fire, responded to the scene on Hazel Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Hudson's Bay cutting 250 corporate jobs amid efforts to 'flatten the organization'
Hudson's Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. The Canadian retail arm of Hudson's Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500.
-
Manitoba RCMP looking for two escaped inmates considered to be dangerous
RCMP in The Pas say 19-year-old Xander Tardiff (left) and 21-year-old Kelly Castel (right) escaped from The Pas Correctional Centre Monday evening. They should not be approached.
-
Woman airlifted to hospital after dog attack on Manitoba First Nation
A 52-year-old woman was left with serious injuries following a dog attack on Peguis First Nation on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
'Our family has gone through hell and back': Bradley Pogue’s mother reacts to son’s killer submitting documents to appeal life sentence
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue has submitted documents to appeal his life sentence.
-
Region and striking GRT workers reach new tentative agreement
The Region and Waterloo and the union that represents Grand River Transit workers have reached a tentative agreement that, if ratified, could end the bus strike on Thursday – 11 days after workers walked off the job.
-
Woman arrested after man stabbed in Kitchener
A Kitchener woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a man was stabbed in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Calgary man, charged in 2021 hit-and-run, wanted on warrants
A man charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in February 2021 has missed his court appearance, prompting police to issue a warrant for his arrest.
-
Smith apologizes for comparing vaccinated Albertans to followers of Hitler
Danielle Smith is apologizing for "any offensive language" she used in her previous career as a talk-show host and podcaster while comparing vaccinated Albertans with followers of Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany.
-
Alberta NDP says it would build hockey arenas and improve other facilities if elected
Alberta's NDP says it will bring in a program to build and improve community associations, hockey arenas and ball diamonds in communities across the province if it is elected on May 29.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police say arsonist targeted waste, recycling bins in 29 separate fires
A man is accused of targeting garbage and recycling bins in 29 separate acts of arson in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. woman charged with husband's murder died in jail awaiting psychiatric care, inquest hears
A woman who died in a Saskatchewan jail was supposed to at a psychiatric hospital, according to inquest testimony.
-
Saskatchewan-born journalist wins Pulitzer Prize for podcast exploring residential school
A Saskatchewan-born journalist was awarded a Pulitzer Prize on Monday for her podcast exploring her father’s experience at a residential school.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Alberta Wildfire information unit Manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Brair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.
-
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
-
'Not the St. Albert I know': Mayor responds to racist comments city received after public engagement on renaming policy
St. Albert's mayor says she's disappointed with some of the public responses the city received to renaming streets or buildings named after people with racist or controversial histories.
Vancouver
-
Councillor seeks to track 'demovictions' over concerns about loophole in Broadway Corridor plan
Vancouver City Council is once again debating the next steps of the Broadway Plan.
-
Former CFL, NFL quarterback Joe Kapp dead at age of 85
Joe Kapp was larger than life, on and off the football field. The fiery quarterback who led the BC Lions to their first Grey Cup title died Monday night at age 85.
-
Arson suspect arrested and charged, 1 year after Penticton Toyota dealership fire: RCMP
A 40-year-old resident of Penticton, B.C., has been arrested and charged in connection to a massive fire at a Toyota dealership one year ago.
Regina
-
Jobs and services at risk as U of R makes cuts to address budgetary shortfall
The University of Regina (U of R) has started making cuts to address a budgetary shortfall that has left them about $2.5 million short this year.
-
Regina Humane Society gifted $500K in fundraising effort
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) is getting a $500K boost in its fundraising efforts to build a new animal community centre.
-
Saskatchewan-born journalist wins Pulitzer Prize for podcast exploring residential school
A Saskatchewan-born journalist was awarded a Pulitzer Prize on Monday for her podcast exploring her father’s experience at a residential school.