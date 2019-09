Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say a 58-year-old Perth man has died of his injuries after a two-vehicle crash Friday night.

The collision happened on Drummond St. W. in Perth at around 10:00 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle involved was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say Edward Fair died Sunday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.