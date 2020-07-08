OTTAWA -- A GoFundMe page set up for the seven-year-old boy badly burned at a Perth campground on Saturday night has raised more than $25,000 in less than a day.

The page, set up by his aunt, Andrea Persaud, set an initial goal of $8,000 to cover medical costs and bills for the family.

The boy suffered severe burns to 50 per cent of his body when a buried propane cylinder at a campfire exploded. He remains at CHEO.

“My sister is self-employed and during this time will most likely to not be able to work,” Persaud said on the GoFundMe post. “And have to not only figure cost of medication, medical supplies, will also have to worry about gas and bills while not having the ability to work while caring for her son.”

Lanark County OPP Const. Lori Lobinowich told CTV News Wednesday police are still investigating the incident.

She said one adult and two children were burned in the explosion, not two adults as police had previously said.

The adult and a six-year-old girl—the cousin of the seven-year-old boy at CHEO—have both been released from hospital.

Persaud also alleged on the GoFundMe page that “we have found out someone had buried a small propane tank in the fire pit and police are investigating.”

Lobinwocih confirmed police are looking into whether the canister was deliberately buried.

Police described the propane tank as a small camping propane cylinder, usually green, and sometimes called a one-pound propane canister.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lanark County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Lanark County Crime Stoppers.