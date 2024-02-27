Pembroke, Ont. resident charged with attempted murder following intimate partner violence incident, OPP says

A 67-year-old Pembroke, Ont. resident is facing a charge of attempted murder following an intimate partner violence incident in the Ottawa Valley city, according to police.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a shooting at a home on McKenzie Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 23.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police announced on Tuesday that the 67-year-old resident is facing a charge of attempt to commit murder using a firearm.

The name of the accused is not being released to protect the victim in the intimate partner violence incident, according to police.