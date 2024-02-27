OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Pembroke, Ont. resident charged with attempted murder following intimate partner violence incident, OPP says

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Share

    A 67-year-old Pembroke, Ont. resident is facing a charge of attempted murder following an intimate partner violence incident in the Ottawa Valley city, according to police.

    Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a shooting at a home on McKenzie Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 23.

    The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police announced on Tuesday that the 67-year-old resident is facing a charge of attempt to commit murder using a firearm.

    The name of the accused is not being released to protect the victim in the intimate partner violence incident, according to police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News