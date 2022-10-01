Pedestrian killed in collision on Walkley Road

Ottawa police say a 56-year-old man was killed in a collision Friday night.

Police said a driver struck the pedestrian with their vehicle on Walkley Road near Colliston Crescent at around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The exact circumstances of the crash are under investigation and police say they would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage who have not yet spoken to investigators.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2481.