Pedestrian, 90, in life-threatening condition after driver strikes him with vehicle

A 90-year-old pedestrian suffered critical injuries when a driver struck him with a vehicle Monday evening in Ottawa's east end.

The crash happened at Tenth Line Road and Charlemagne Boulevard just before 9 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian remained in hospital in life-threatening condition early Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who may have dashcam footage, to reach out to them or call Crime Stoppers.