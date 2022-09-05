Peace Tower flag lowered in memory of Sask. stabbing victims

The flag on the Peace Tower in the heart of Ottawa is flying at half-mast in memory of the victims of a devastating series of attacks in Saskatchewan.

Ten people were killed and 18 were injured after numerous stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask., which are about 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the flag on the Peace Tower will be lowered Monday and Tuesday in memory of the victims and in solidarity with everyone affected.

“All Canadians are there for you,” he said.

Police conducted a “relentless” overnight search for the two suspects, Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, but they have yet to be found. Warrants have been issued for their arrests on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and breaking and entering.

Police believe the men were spotted in Regina just before noon on Sunday. They were last known to be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI.