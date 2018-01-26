

Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod says she took concerns over MPP Patrick Brown's alleged behaviour to the campaign team "two or three times," last year.

PC war room insiders told her that the reports of "issues about women," were unfounded, she said, without naming who she specifically went to.

"There were lots of things that were percolating that a lot of people heard," the Nepean-Carleton MPP told reporters on her way into the PC caucus meeting Friday.

"People would tell me things so I would float it up the flagpole to the central campaign," said MacLeod. "Certainly when I heard issues about women I would bring those forward." She said she raised the matter with officials "before Christmas."

MacLeod said that she was not surprised when the women came forward, instead she said she was "quite relieved," and now wants Brown out of caucus.

The Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus is meeting Friday to select an interim leader, following Brown's resignation, after CTV News reported allegations of sexual misconduct from two women.

Brown resigned as leader of the party following a conference call with his fellow party members late Wednesday night.

He has denied the allegations as false, and has vowed to remain the MPP for Barrie. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

A number of Brown’s closest advisers resigned late Wednesday, they said after learning of the allegations.

Campaign Manager Andrew Boddington, Chief of Staff Alykhan Velshi, and Deputy Campaign Manager Dan Robertson released a joint statement saying: "earlier today, all three of us became aware of allegations about Patrick Brown. After speaking with him, our advice was that he should resign as Ontario PC Party leader. He did not accept that advice."

As well, Ontario PC press secretary Nick Bergamini, staffer Ken Bossenkool and deputy campaign manager Joshua Workman all tweeted their resignations.

The province is five months away from an election and with Brown’s departure, the PCs are now looking to chart a path forward with a new leader, after what Deputy PC leader Sylvia Jones called "a hiccup."

According to the Ontario PC constitution, if a leader dies, retires, or resigns, the caucus can elect an interim leader pending a leadership election. If the caucus is unable to select an interim leader, a joint meeting of the caucus and the executive will make the selection.

It has yet to be determined if a leadership race will be held before Ontarians head to the polls on June 7.