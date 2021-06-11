Advertisement
Patio weather expected Friday as Ottawa restaurants reopen
Three women enjoy a picnic at Major's Hill Park in Ottawa, May 23, 2021. (Jeremie Charron / CTV News Ottawa)
Share:
OTTAWA -- As Ottawa starts to reopen on Friday after more than two months of lockdown, there's a chance the capital could see some rain.
But the weather should still be nice enough to take advantage of reopened patios in the afternoon.
Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers early Friday morning. The high for the rest of the day will be 25 C with a humidex of 27.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 27 C, and Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.
Expect the temperature to hover around the 23 C range into next week, with a mix of sun and cloud on each of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.