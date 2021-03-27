CHELSEA, QUE. -- Police say a 21-year-old man has succumbed to injuries he sustained in a deadly crash in Chelsea, Que. last week.

The single-vehicle crash happened the night of March 20 on Chemin de la Montagne. The driver struck a tree and died at the scene. His front passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. A second passenger was thrown from the vehicle but was not seriously hurt.

In a post on Facebook, MRC des Collines police said the front passenger has died.

"The Public Security Department of the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais confirms the death of Mr. Gaëtan Derouin, 21 years old from Ile du Grand-Calumet, front passenger of the car involved in a accident that occurred on March 20 on Chemin de la Montagne in Chelsea," the police wrote. "The rear passenger, a 20-year-old man from Gatineau, was not injured despite the fact that he was ejected from the car."

The driver has been identified as Aramis Vigeant, 22, of Gatineau.

Police did not provide any further information about the investigation. Previously, police said they believed speed was a factor in the crash.