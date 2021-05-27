OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 56-year-old public school teacher is facing sexual assault charges in connection to alleged incidents involving a teenage girl between 2015 and 2018.

Police launched an investigation into allegations of sexual offences involving a student.

"The investigation revealed that incidents occurred while the man was in the course of his duties as a teacher between 2015 to 2018, while employed by the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, and involved a teenage girl under 18 years of age," said Ottawa police in a statement.

Darren Green, 56, of Ottawa is charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual exploitation.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to the Ottawa Carleton District School Board.