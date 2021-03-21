OTTAWA -- Police have identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Chelsea, Que. over the weekend.

In a news release, MRC des Collines police say a driver struck a tree for reasons under investigation at around 10:08 p.m. near 195 Chemin de la Montagne, just west of Chemin Hollow Glen.

There were three people in the vehicle. One was ejected during the crash and emergency crews extricated the remaining two. Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a second release, police said the three people in the car were all men in their 20s. The rear passenger was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and suffered minor injuries, while the front seat passenger's injuries are considered life-threatening. He remains in critical condition.

The deceased driver has been identified as Aramis Vigeant, 22, of Gatineau.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash but the investigation is ongoing.

While MRC des Collines police have an investigator at the scene, the local unit said Quebec provincial police (Sûreté du Québec) are leading the investigation.

A section of Chemin de la Montagne was closed for the investigation but reopened at around 9 a.m.