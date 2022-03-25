Passenger helps OPP stop impaired driver on Hwy. 401

OPP have charged one male from Ramara with impaired driving charges connected to an incident on June 11, 2021(FILE) OPP have charged one male from Ramara with impaired driving charges connected to an incident on June 11, 2021(FILE)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina