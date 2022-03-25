Passenger helps OPP stop impaired driver on Hwy. 401

A tip from a passenger in the vehicle helped police stop an impaired driver on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario this week.

Ontario Provincial Police received a traffic complaint about a vehicle on the eastbound Highway 401 in Greater Napanee at approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"A passenger in the vehicle reported that the vehicle was being driven erratically," the OPP said.

Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Police say the officers determined the driver was showing signs of impairment.

Jegatheesvaran Kanakasinkam, 51, of Scarborough, Ont. is charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving.

The accused’s licence has been suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for a week.