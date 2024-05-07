Rockland schools evacuated for 2nd consecutive day after alleged threats: OPP

Two public schools in Rockland, Ont. were briefly evacuated on Tuesday morning, the second time this week alleged threats forced the evacuation of students at Rockland schools.

In a letter to parents at 8:20 a.m., the Upper Canada District School Board said they received information about an alleged threat made to Rockland District High School and Rockland Public School, both of which are located adjacent to each other.

The UCDSB said classes had resumed in an email sent shortly before 9:20 a.m.

"Police have done a thorough investigation at both schools and have said it is safe for staff and students to return. All elementary buses that were waiting offsite will be directed to the school," the UCDSB said in a letter to parents.

"We take all matters related to the safety of students very seriously and today’s evacuations were done out of an abundance of caution. Please know that the safety and well-being of students is a priority for us."

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating and say there is no threat to public safety.

"Both schools were evacuated, a perimeter was established, and a search of the properties was completed. Once the properties were cleared and no safety issues identified, students were permitted to return to school," OPP said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

"OPP are also investigating threats made to Rockland District High School on Monday, which forced the evacuation of that school. It's unclear if the threats made on Monday and Tuesday are related."

OPP are working to determine the person responsible for the threats.

"We want to thank parents, guardians, staff and students for their co-operation and patience today. This allowed staff to manage the situation and police to thoroughly investigate this matter," the UCDSB added.

"If you have questions regarding today’s incident and how it affects your child, please reach out to your school principal directly."

Anyone with further information regarding these events is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or OPP Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.