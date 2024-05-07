OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa OPP searching for owner of fridge that fell from truck on Hwy. 417

    Ottawa OPP are searching for the owner of a fridge that fell onto Highway 417 on Monday. (OPP/X) Ottawa OPP are searching for the owner of a fridge that fell onto Highway 417 on Monday. (OPP/X)
    Ontario Provincial Police in Ottawa are searching for the owner of a fridge that fell onto Highway 417 on Monday evening.

    OPP say on social media the fridge fell from a truck near Vanier around 9 p.m.

    The fridge caused "multiple" collisions, but no major injuries were reported.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122, reference number E240562945.

