Pass for Ottawa’s Bluesfest up for grabs, here’s how
The City of Ottawa is inviting people to participate in a virtual waste sorting challenge for a chance to win a full festival pass to Bluesfest.
“Test your recycling knowledge and learn the best place to dispose of your waste!” The city says on its website.
To participate in the virtual sorting quiz, you need to be a resident of Ottawa or Ontario, 16 years of age or older and not be a current employee or contractor for the city.
After taking the online quiz, you can enter your name to be eligible to win, the city adds.
The winners will be selected from a draw that will take place on Friday, the city notes.
They will be contacted by the city no later than Monday, April 1, and will have three days to accept the prize.
“The winner’s acceptance of the prize shall constitute: (i) confirmation of eligibility for the Contest and compliance with these Contest Rules; (ii) acceptance of the prize as offered; and (iii) release of the City of Ottawa from liability as outlined in section 5 of these Contest Rules,” said the city.
The virtual quiz is available online.
Ottawa’s Bluesfest runs from July 4 to 14 – Lebreton Flats.
'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral
Prominent Canadians, political leaders, and family members remembered former prime minister and Progressive Conservative titan Brian Mulroney as an ambitious and compassionate nation-builder at his state funeral on Saturday.
B.C. man 'so grateful' to SPCA as it prepares to remove hundreds of cats from his property
The man whose property was the subject of a fundraising appeal from the BC SPCA on Friday says he's "so grateful" the agency is taking in the more than 200 cats and kittens that are currently living with him.
Snowfall warnings of up to 50 cm: Here is the weekend forecast in Canada
Winter storm warnings and advisories of up to 50 centimetres of snowfall have been issued for some Canadian provinces, according to local forecasts.
Aurora oh wow! Calgary pilot Matt Melnyk's spectacular photos shot from flight deck of Dreamliner at 35,000 feet
Airline pilot Matt Melnyk had the best office view in the world Friday night.
‘It’s like staring at demons’: Meet a man who lives with a disturbing condition
Victor Sharrah has a rare condition called prosopometamorphopsia, or PMO, in which parts of the faces of other people appear distorted in shape, texture, position or color.
Witness heard sputtering from Ontario family's plane before Nashville crash: report
A preliminary report from U.S. authorities probing a plane crash in Tennessee that killed a family of five from Ontario said one witness heard "sputtering" and "popping" sounds from the aircraft's engine moments before it crashed alongside a highway west of downtown Nashville.
Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies involvement
Russian authorities arrested the four men suspected of carrying out the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday.
Parents file $1.5M lawsuit after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
Parents of Montreal-area high school students whose artwork was allegedly listed for sale online by their art teacher have officially filed a lawsuit.
The Millionaire Murders I travelled to Dominica to learn what happened to Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand
W5 travels to Dominica to investigate the brutal murders of Daniel Langlois and Dominique Marchand -- two beloved Montrealers who were well known and admired in Quebec's creative circles.
-
17-year-old dies following single-vehicle crash in New Brunswick
A 17-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle crash in Campobello Island, N.B., on Friday.
-
Giant Tiger warns of cybersecurity breach involving customer information
Canadian discount store chain Giant Tiger is warning of a recent cybersecurity breach involving customer’s information.
Dogs ingest peanut butter in Toronto park appearing to contain rat poison, owner says
Two dogs came across a jar of peanut butter in a Toronto park and ingested what appears to be three types of rat poison, according to one of their owners.
-
New details released about Ontario’s new provincial park
The province has released a first look at its proposal for a new operating provincial park, including a potential boundary expansion, integrated trail network, and name change.
-
Building collapses after 5-alarm fire in Montreal
About 100 Montreal firefighters were on the scene Saturday morning after a five-alarm fire in the Quartier des Spectacles area.
-
Olympic Parc sports centre closed due to fire damage
The sports centre at the Olympic Parc is closed this weekend after smoke and water damage caused by a fire early Thursday morning.
LIVE
LIVE Watch late Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini's celebration of life
A celebration of life for late Greater Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini is being livestreamed on CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca on Saturday at 2 p.m.
-
Fire at historic Timmins building, roads closed, residents evacuated
Timmins fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the historic Empire Complex on Spruce Street South in Timmins on Saturday.
Chatham-Kent police investigate pair of break and enters
Chatham-Kent police were called to two addresses on Raleigh Street Friday morning for reports of two break and enters.
-
Windsorites in store for cold weekend
Snowy conditions will be subsiding Saturday, but it’s expected to stay cold in southwestern Ontario.
Charity run raises $25K for St. Thomas emergency shelter
A charity run to raise money for an emergency shelter in St. Thomas, Ont. has surpassed expectations.
-
Man charged with robberies, other criminal offences: Owen Sound police
At about 5:30 p.m. March 17, a male attended a pharmacy in Owen Sound. Police said that once inside, he disguised himself by covering the lower portion of his face.
Kitchener roads closed for collision investigation, RPV deployed
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
-
Land owners 'devastated' with Waterloo Region's plan to purchase properties
The Region of Waterloo wants to purchase land in Wilmot Township for, what it calls, future “shovel-ready projects.” Some are feeling blindsided by the potential sale.
-
Teen facing weapons charge after BB gun seized during weapons investigation at Kitchener high school
A 16-year-old boy has been charged after reports of a firearm at a Kitchener high school.
One dead after two-vehicle collision in Mono
A young man has died following a severe collision in Mono on Friday.
-
Snowcross Championship returns to Horseshoe Resort
Snowcross racers took to the hills of Horseshoe Resort on Saturday to compete in the CSRA Ultimax Snowcross Championship.
-
Dozens of Muslim youth gather in Barrie for nationwide campaign
Dozens of Muslim youth gathered in downtown Barrie on Saturday as part of a nationwide campaign.
'Step in the right direction': AFN National Chief pleased with monetary commitment to search landfill
The National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) is calling Friday’s announcement of funding to search a Winnipeg-area landfill a big step in the right direction.
-
'I've never forgotten 1991': Manitoba Metis Federation leader shares memories of Brian Mulroney
The head of the Manitoba Metis Federation is paying his respects to Brian Mulroney ahead of the former prime minister’s state funeral.
Snow expected to continue into Sunday: City of Calgary
Calgary snow clearing crews were out again early Saturday morning, as snow continued to fall on city streets.
-
Aurora oh wow! Calgary pilot Matt Melnyk's spectacular photos shot from flight deck of Dreamliner at 35,000 feet
Airline pilot Matt Melnyk had the best office view in the world Friday night.
Andre Corbould leaving Edmonton city manager position on April 3
Edmonton's city manager Andre Corbould is leaving his position, the city confirmed on Friday evening.
-
Aurora oh wow! Calgary pilot Matt Melnyk's spectacular photos shot from flight deck of Dreamliner at 35,000 feet
Airline pilot Matt Melnyk had the best office view in the world Friday night.
Engine 'expelled' from vehicle after driver hits wall in Regina
An engine was ‘expelled’ from a vehicle after a driver hit a garden retaining wall in Regina on Saturday morning.
-
Local farm welcomes birth of multiple lambs
Many of the sheep at Fenek Farms, just outside of Regina, gave birth to their lambs earlier this week.
-
Snowbirds preparing for busy season marking 100 years of the RCAF
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are preparing for a busy 2024 season as the Royal Canadian Air Force marks 100 years.
‘We have to know who we are’: Metis Nation-Sask. aims to introduce Indigenous identity at young age
Educators from across the province are learning how to bring Indigenous culture to the classroom. It’s part of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan’s third annual early learning and child care conference.
-
Sask. Health Authority urges measles vaccination check heading Easter holiday
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is encouraging residents to check their measles vaccination status following a recent case in Saskatoon.
-
2 fires in 3 hours keep Chilliwack crews busy overnight
A pair of structure fires kept crews in Chilliwack busy overnight Friday into Saturday.
-
109-year-old high temperature record tied in B.C.
The weather on Friday wasn't as warm as it had been earlier in the week, but three communities in northern B.C. still saw record temperatures, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
109-year-old high temperature record tied in B.C.
The weather on Friday wasn't as warm as it had been earlier in the week, but three communities in northern B.C. still saw record temperatures, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Aurora oh wow! Calgary pilot Matt Melnyk's spectacular photos shot from flight deck of Dreamliner at 35,000 feet
Airline pilot Matt Melnyk had the best office view in the world Friday night.
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.