Pass for Ottawa’s Bluesfest up for grabs, here’s how

The City of Ottawa is inviting people to participate in a virtual waste sorting challenge for a chance to win a full festival pass to Bluesfest.

“Test your recycling knowledge and learn the best place to dispose of your waste!” The city says on its website.

To participate in the virtual sorting quiz, you need to be a resident of Ottawa or Ontario, 16 years of age or older and not be a current employee or contractor for the city.

After taking the online quiz, you can enter your name to be eligible to win, the city adds.

The winners will be selected from a draw that will take place on Friday, the city notes.

They will be contacted by the city no later than Monday, April 1, and will have three days to accept the prize.

“The winner’s acceptance of the prize shall constitute: (i) confirmation of eligibility for the Contest and compliance with these Contest Rules; (ii) acceptance of the prize as offered; and (iii) release of the City of Ottawa from liability as outlined in section 5 of these Contest Rules,” said the city.

The virtual quiz is available online.

Ottawa’s Bluesfest runs from July 4 to 14 – Lebreton Flats.