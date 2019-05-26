

Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 60s had to be revived during Saturday’s 10-kilometre event for Ottawa Race Weekend.

Paramedics say the patient collapsed near Lansdowne at 7:40 p.m. An off-duty paramedic, who was running, stopped to perform CPR until an on-duty unit arrived.

A defibrillator was used to restart the patient’s heart and he regained consciousness before being rushed to hospital.

Paramedics say his condition is critical but he is expected to recover.