Paramedics revive man during Ottawa Race Weekend
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, May 26, 2019 12:17AM EDT
Ottawa paramedics say a man in his 60s had to be revived during Saturday’s 10-kilometre event for Ottawa Race Weekend.
Paramedics say the patient collapsed near Lansdowne at 7:40 p.m. An off-duty paramedic, who was running, stopped to perform CPR until an on-duty unit arrived.
A defibrillator was used to restart the patient’s heart and he regained consciousness before being rushed to hospital.
Paramedics say his condition is critical but he is expected to recover.
Tonight a runner was revived by two bike paramedics after collapsing during the 10K race. Kudos to an off-duty paramedic who was participating in the race and jumped into action to start CPR until her colleagues arrived. #OttNews #RaceWeekend pic.twitter.com/gICGptwvpe— Ottawa Paramedic Svc (@OttawaParamedic) May 26, 2019