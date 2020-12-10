OTTAWA -- A Para Transpo driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a memo to Council, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said the employee last worked on Dec. 7 and is now self-isolating at home.

Ottawa Public Health has advised OC Transpo that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the first day the employee showed symptoms - in this case the key dates are Dec. 5, 6 and 7.

Manconi says the employee did not work on Dec. 5 and 6.

"The employee operated Para Transpo bus #5662 from the Merivale garage on Monday, Dec. 7 from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.," said Manconi.

"OC Transpo is identifying any other vehicles and facilities that may require additional cleaning over and above our enhanced cleaning process."