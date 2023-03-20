Pan Chancho Gremolata Beans

A staple at Pan Chancho bakery in Kingston, Ontario. Take a drive to explore or make your own! Bright green savoury beans are gorgeous alongside any Sping meal or on a charcuterie board. Delicious with Ontario asparagus as well.

Ready In: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 3 minutes

Ingredients:

1 lb. French green beans, trimmed

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp. grated lemon zest (2 lemons)

1/4 cup finely minced fresh flat-leaf parsley

1/4 cup olive oil

Coarse salt, to taste

Freshly ground pepper, to taste

Instructions:

Beans:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the green beans and blanch them for 2 to 3 minutes, until tender but still crisp. Drain the beans in a colander and immediately put them into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking and preserve their bright green colour.

Drain the beans and pat them dry.

Gremolata:

Toss the olive oil, garlic, lemon zest and parsley in a shallow serving dish; set aside.

Add the beans to the gremolata and toss well. Sprinkle with 3/4 salt and pepper; serve or refrigerate.