During some of the coldest months of the year, some Ottawa residents take it upon themselves to build and maintain outdoor rinks, and they are an important part of keeping their community active during the winter.

Rob Nino is one of those volunteers. He’s in his 10th year of maintaining an outdoor rink in Kanata and all he wants in return is to see it busy every day.

“Last week there were eight guys my age, semi-retired. Had a half game of ice going on. And a bunch, a gym class from A.Y. There must have been 18 of them on the other side of the ice. That’s what it’s all about.”

On Monday, while the kids were in school, the rink was getting some good use from some old-timers.

“I’m here to enjoy a good time, beautiful,” says Larry Srutek who is in his 70s. “This is one of the best days. A beautiful afternoon with the guys.”

“It’s the sheer fun of it, sheer enjoyment,” says 61-year-old Johnny. “I mean, that’s what the game is. Games are meant to be had fun with.”

“Of the 200 plus outdoor rinks in Ottawa, it’s community ones like this, fully maintained by volunteers, that skaters appreciate the most. Without the volunteers, these rinks wouldn’t exist.

“We’ve got a lot of outdoor rinks here in Kanata south, and every one of them are busy,” says Ottawa Councillor Allan Hubley. “And the only reason they work is because of the volunteers.”

Johnny adds, “Absolutely fantastic. And the volunteers, full thumbs up.”

Sometimes, the volunteers are up at the crack of dawn to make sure the ice surface is as pristine as possible. And this rink is as close as it gets.

“This year has probably been the best year,” says Nino. “I’ve never heard so many people, so grateful. It’s like, don’t thank me, I should be thanking you.”

“When we were in that deep freeze, setting record cold temperatures, these folks, the men an women who are doing this volunteer work, are out here playing with water.” Says Hubley.

For Rob Nino, he loves nothing more than giving back to his community. And this is the best way he knows how.

“It’s a great park,” says Nino. “It’s a great park for the community of Glen Cairn.”

Just make sure you bring your Sens jersey.

“This is a message for Matt Skube. No Leafs fans allowed on this rink!” Johnny says laughing.