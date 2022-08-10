Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada
The disappearance of an Ottawa woman has been solved more than 40 years after she went missing.
Dale Nancy Wyman was last seen on July 16, 1980. She was 22 at the time and living on Washington Avenue, in what was then the city of Vanier. She hailed a cab that morning, headed to the bus station on Catherine Street and never returned.
Her family had been searching for her ever since.
In 2021, Ottawa police issued a new call for tips into her disappearance, including age-progressed sketches and a video message from her family.
In a news release Wednesday, police said Wyman’s whereabouts were finally revealed.
“Recently, a third party came across the post and contacted Dale’s family to advise she had been living outside the country all this time and that she recently passed away,” police said.
Ottawa police did not specify where she had been living.
Detective Linda Nethercott from the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit thanked everyone involved for their help in solving the mystery.
“The family has been waiting over 40 years for this news,” Netercott said.
She urged people who may have any information about any missing person case to come forward.
“Unsolved cases are never closed, and families are waiting to hear, no matter how much time has passed,” Nethercott said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation
Donald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn't answer questions under oath in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement Wednesday.
Ontario nurse facing charges after alleged assault that left 2-year-old in hospital
An Ontario nurse is facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a two-year-old boy with “significant medical limitations” in Niagara Region.
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Donald Trump 'took the Fifth.' What does it actually mean?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed up Wednesday for questioning under oath in New York's civil investigation into his business practices. But he quickly made clear he wouldn't be answering.
Exposure to synthetic 'forever chemical' linked to liver cancer, study finds
Exposure to synthetic ‘forever chemicals’ often polluting the environment has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, according to a recent study.
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Is Canada's 'historic' housing correction affecting your plans to buy or sell? CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you
Following a series of interest rate hikes, Canada's housing market is now facing a 'historic' correction. CTVNews.ca wants to hear from Canadians looking to buy or sell homes in a changing market landscape.
Domino's tried to sell pizza to Italians. It failed
Seven years after its debut in Italy, the American pizza giant Dominos has formally shut its stores after it failed to win over locals who preferred homegrown options, according to a report by Milano Today.
Beaned Little League batter rises to console upset pitcher
A Little League batter rose from a beaning to console the upset pitcher in a dramatic scene at a Little League regional tournament game Tuesday in Waco, Texas.
Atlantic
-
Essential Newfoundland highway to stay open as out-of-control wildfires grow
Two out-of-control wildfires in central Newfoundland covered more than 200 square kilometres on Wednesday morning, and Environment Canada warned the flames could cover much of the island in smoke.
-
Former CEO of IWK Health Centre sentenced to 5 months in jail for fraud
The former CEO of the IWK Health Centre has been sentenced to five months in jail for using public money to pay for more than $45,000 worth of personal expenses.
-
'That’s the biggest jump I’ve seen': Maritime provinces see doctor wait lists grow
The wait lists for a family doctor have grown in all three Maritime provinces.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police announce arrests in major cross-border gun and drug trafficking probe
Police from across Ontario are set to announce arrests and gun seizures in a ten-month long investigation they called "Project Monarch."
-
Nearly 1 in every 3 people tested for monkeypox in Ontario is positive: officials
The province reported 29 new cases of monkeypox on Tuesday, with labs reporting a total positivity rate of nearly one in three since May.
-
New video shows suspect attempting to set fire to Hamilton place of worship on successive nights
Hamilton police have released new video footage showing a suspect who attempted to torch a place of worship twice in the span of less than 24 hours.
Montreal
-
Remains of priest who allegedly sexually abused children removed from Kahnawake church grounds
Jesuit priest Father Leon Lajoie was buried on the grounds of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Kahnawake in 1999.
-
Mont-Carmel seniors' residence tenants allege landlord is renting to younger people
Tenants living at the Mont-Carmel seniors' residence say they're concerned their landlord is not obeying a court ruling that states the building must primarily house people of a certain age.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations go up, but ICU numbers decrease
There are now 2,102 Quebecers in hospital, including 714 due to COVID-19, according to public health officials.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario police say men are being targeted in blackmail sex scam
East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police is warning the public about a blackmail sex scam connected to social media sites such as dating sites and Instagram.
-
Hwy. 144 fully reopened following head-on crash between Chelmsford, Lively
Highway 144 has completely reopened between the Greater Sudbury communities of Lively and Chelmsford after a head-on crash between a transport and a pickup truck early Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
London
-
Search and rescue underway for boater missing in Port Burwell
A search and rescue operation is underway for a boater who went missing on Lake Erie off the coast of Port Burwell on Tuesday.
-
Goderich mourns passing of Mayor John Grace
The Town of Goderich, Ont. is mourning the loss of Mayor John Grace Wednesday morning. Grace - who served as mayor of Goderich since 2018 - passed away unexpectedly.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police announce arrests in major cross-border gun and drug trafficking probe
Police from across Ontario are set to announce arrests and gun seizures in a ten-month long investigation they called "Project Monarch."
Winnipeg
-
'We need to get doses out': Virologist stresses importance of monkeypox vaccine
With the World Health Organization declaring monkeypox a global health threat, one virologist is stressing the importance of getting vaccines to those who are most at risk.
-
Mother of man accused of impaired driving in fatal Transcona collision charged with obstruction of justice
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Transcona this past May that claimed the life of 24-year-old Jordyn Reimer.
-
Winnipeg police looking for witnesses of August 2020 homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service continues to look for witnesses of an August 2020 homicide, who they believe may have valuable information.
Kitchener
-
Victim speaks out after pickup truck stolen in string of Kitchener truck thefts
Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after three vehicles were stolen using relay and reprogramming technology.
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following Ira Needles collision
A 21-year-old has been airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre following a collision at Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street in Waterloo.
-
New self-check in system at St. Mary’s emergency department in Kitchener
St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener has added a touchscreen self-check-in kiosk into its emergency department. in hopes of streamlining patients through the triage system.
Calgary
-
Young Calgary girl missing from community of Rundle
Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved but the girl's family is concerned for her welfare.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Court appearance put over for man accused in deadly Banff bar dispute
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
-
A Saskatoon man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a hospital has died
A man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a Saskatoon hospital has died, according to a close friend.
Edmonton
-
'A win, win, win': Massive addition to proposed gondola plan pitched to councillors
If Edmonton does go ahead with a new gondola over the North Saskatchewan River, a local businessman has a grand idea for what to surround it with on the southern edge of the valley.
-
UCP leadership candidates to meet with Alberta Teachers' Association
Six of the seven United Conservative Party candidates vying for the party's leadership will discuss education spending, policy and the future of teaching in Alberta with teachers from across the province Wednesday afternoon.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Let the heat streak begin
After two days in the mid 20s in Edmonton...temperatures are set to ramp up for the next week and a half.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver weather: Cooler temperatures, chance of rain in forecast
After many warm days in a row, Metro Vancouver's weather is expected to be a little cooler through the rest of the week, with a chance of showers in the forecast.
-
Some gas stations run out as prices drop across B.C.
Drivers were so eager to fill up before gas prices rise again that some stations across British Columbia ran out.
-
Driver who hit a wall in a snowy McDonald's drive-thru tried to blame the restaurant
A B.C. driver who hit a wall in a snowy McDonald's drive-thru won't receive the payout he requested to cover damages and personal time.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
A Saskatoon man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a hospital has died
A man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a Saskatoon hospital has died, according to a close friend.
-
Poilievre preferred among Conservatives, but Charest favoured by Canadians: poll
Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative party leader but he trails opponent Jean Charest for support among Canadians as a whole.