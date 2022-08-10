Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada

Ottawa Police issued an "age progressed" sketch of Dale Nancy Wyman, last seen in Ottawa in 1980. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service) Ottawa Police issued an "age progressed" sketch of Dale Nancy Wyman, last seen in Ottawa in 1980. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina