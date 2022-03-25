Ottawa weather: Chance of showers Friday, flurries in the forecast for this weekend

It will be a mild start to the weekend in Ottawa but temperatures will drop on Sunday and snow could return to the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of showers today. The fog patches will clear up this morning and temperatures will climb to 8 C this afternoon.

Expect similar weather this evening and temperatures will drop to 0 C overnight.

It will be cloudy tomorrow with a chance of showers throughout the day. Tomorrow’s forecast high will be 6 C. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers or flurries Saturday evening, and temperatures will fall to -5 C overnight.

The cold weather is expected to return on Sunday – there is a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the forecast. Sunday’s high will be -4 C, and temperatures will drop to -12 C overnight.